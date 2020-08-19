Massive fire rages at plastics factory near Dallas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A massive fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.

Authorities say the fire broke out early Wednesday at a Poly-America factory in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie.

Poly-America specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting.

There are no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

