GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A massive fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.
Authorities say the fire broke out early Wednesday at a Poly-America factory in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie.
Poly-America specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting.
There are no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
LATEST POSTS:
- Nelson-Atkins Museum will reopen to the public, new safety measures in place
- Joe’s Weather World: So when will it rain again? (WED-8/19)
- Massive fire rages at plastics factory near Dallas
- Fort Leonard Wood man chosen as best drill sergeant in entire U.S. ARMY
- Metro election boards ready for mail-in voting as USPS responds to uproar