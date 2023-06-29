KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As hundreds of Jackson County residents push to dispute rising property tax assessments, a new plan to redevelop Kansas City’s east side could help some homeowners tap into tax abatements.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee signed off on the East Kansas City Urban Renewal Plan and a corresponding blight study.

The plan would declare roughly 25,378 acres on Kansas City’s east side as blighted and in need of redevelopment. The project area includes a mix of current residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

The project area includes more than 60,000 land parcels and stretches from Cliff Drive to Bannister Road and from I-435 to the west side of Troost Avenue.

Map of East Kansas City Urban Renewal Plan. Map provided by the city of Kansas City, Missouri.

Map of East Kansas City Urban Renewal Plan. Map provided by the city of Kansas City, Missouri.

If approved, the plan could allow some homeowners to freeze their tax bill while upgrading their property.

The Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City (EDCKC) through the city’s Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority (LCRA) would grant qualified homeowners and investors in the project area a 10-year property tax abatement while they make improvements to their single-family home.

The plan also lays the groundwork for developers to receive incentives for creating more affordable housing options with rent restrictions. This will include projects supported by Low Income Housing Tax Credits, Home Funds, Project Based Vouchers, Central City Economic Development tax funds, and Housing Trust Fund dollars.

Larger developers could also apply for incentives, but must first receive approval from both the neighborhood organization and district city councilmember.

The Blight Study

The blight study related to the redevelopment plan touches on both the physical blight and crime in the proposed project area. According to the blight study, property crime rates in the proposed project area are 2.21 times higher than the national rate.

Bob Long, senior development specialist for the EDCKC, spoke to the City Plan Commission about the project on June 20.

“When the study was prepared, there was at least 1,000 open 311 calls within the area. Violent crime levels are more than three times higher than the city-wide levels and 11 times higher than national levels. Vacancy rates exceed 20% within the plan area,” Long said.

The East Kansas City Urban Renewal Plan will now move to the city council for consideration. If approved, the plan would be in place for 15 years with the LCRA reevaluating the project every five years.