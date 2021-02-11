Mastercard will begin supporting cryptocurrency this year

“Muenster, Germany – April 9, 2011: A close up macro shot of a Mastercard credit card. Mastercard is one of the biggest credit card companies in the world.”

PURCHASE, N.Y. — Mastercard announced that they will begin supporting select cryptocurrencies on their network this year.

The financial services corporation said they are “preparing right now for the future”, when it comes to crypto and payments.

Our philosophy on cryptocurrencies is straightforward: It’s about choice. Mastercard isn’t here to recommend you start using cryptocurrencies. But we are here to enable customers, merchants and businesses to move digital value – traditional or crypto – however they want. It should be your choice, it’s your money. Mastercard newsroom

Not all cryptocurrencies will be supported by the company. Some digital assets will require tighter compliance measures to meet Mastercard’s requirements.

“We strongly believe that for digital currencies to become trusted payment instruments for consumers or businesses, it is essential that they offer stability, regulatory compliance and consumer protections,” a press release from October said.

Mastercard outlined four keys that must be met for a cryptocurrency to be supported on their network:

Consumer protections Strict compliance protocols Follow local laws and regulations Be used as payment, not investment

The company has already teamed up with Wirex and BitPay for customers to convert cryptocurrency transactions to traditional currencies, but they are looking to move the transactions to their own network allowing for payment and acceptance of cryptocurrency through Mastercard.

Mastercard’s announcement comes days after electric car manufacturer Tesla announced the purchase of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin in their annual report.

The report states they have updated their investment policy to allow for diversification on returns.

In the same report, Tesla announced they would be accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment in the “near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt.”