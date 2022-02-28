KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New studies by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say pregnancy-related deaths in the United States climbed higher in the first year of the pandemic.

Maternal mortality is the highest in Black and Brown women.

The death rate for Black women is almost three times higher than White women,

“It’s horrible to watch,” Sierra Yancey, Doula with Uzazi Village, said. “It’s horrible to feel as a mother myself. It was devastating. This is something I just witnessed a month ago.”

As a doula, Yancey is an advocate for pregnant women.

She said racial disparities play a role in the increase in pregnant related deaths in minority women and has seen it firsthand.

“I’ve been in situations where I’ve witnessed folks not being listened to,” Yancey said. “They’re having providers come in and just start poking on them.”

Health officials said no one is immune to a pregnancy-related death, but what happens in the physician’s office has an impact on what happens to that pregnant mom.

Dr. Karen Florio, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Saint Luke’s and the Missouri Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review Committee Chair, said some of this links to the start of the pandemic, when some pregnant women were avoiding care for safety reasons.

Some unfortunately contracted the virus and died before there was a vaccine.

“A lot of women didn’t know if they had COVID and they didn’t stratify that data by severity or not,” Florio said.

Studies show a white woman with less than a high school education has the same rate of dying as a college educated Black woman.

Florio said there are a lot of other factors too, like access to a doctor’s office and choosing to go the emergency room instead of your OBGYN and Medicaid.

In Missouri, women lose Medicaid 42 to 60 days post-partum, but there are still people on the battlefield trying to combat the disparities and decrease maternity deaths for everyone.

