Matthew Broderick still remembers his most famous lines from ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

The cast of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” reunited for a virtual chat that revisited the movie, and even featured a special appearance by Jake Gyllenhaal, a superfan of the 1986 hit.

Cast members Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Lyman Ward, Cindy Pickett, Mia Sara and Jennifer Grey all joined the discussion from their homes for an episode of Josh Gad’s “Reunited Apart.”

While Broderick remembered nearly all of his famous lines word for word, the cast also wanted to hear Ben Stein, the high school teacher who droned on during attendance, “Bueller?… Bueller?… Bueller?” repeat the famous line.

Gyllenhaal quizzed the cast with some “Ferris” trivia, asking the meaning behind the license plates in the movie, and inquiring about how many wardrobe changes Ferris has on the day he decides to cut school.

The cast also remembered writer-director John Hughes, who died in 2009.