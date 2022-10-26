KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas is responding Wednesday following several recent crashes involving Kansas City Fire Department vehicles.

“We need to make sure our drivers are able to make sure that they’re following the best possible protocols,” he said.

This is a follow up to a story you saw only on FOX4 Tuesday. Where we revealed a crash between two emergency vehicles that we were never told about.

That crash just a week before a fire truck collided with a car on Monday, sending one person to the hospital.

Making it three crashes, four vehicles wrecked, three people dead and one person still recovering in the hospital – since December.

“I think we always try to make sure we have the best training in America we will continue to work on that,” Lucas said.

That training hasn’t stopped these 3 incidents from happening — the mayor refused to answer if he would directly involve himself.

For the first time FOX4 is getting a look inside the KCFD training manual.

It states drivers: concede the right-of -way- to avoid collision(s) and to never take the right of way by force. Further down in this document it says “always have a plan for a safe passage (always have an out)”

The documents suggest that drivers must undergo a 12-month probation period to be certified to drive.

“We care about the safety of our public but certainly everyday our Kansas City Fire fighters and paramedics are going out to respond to serious incidents and saving lives,” said Lucas.

Last week’s crash between two emergency vehicles suggests that the ambulance traveling through an intersection with lights and sirens struck the battalion chief’s car who was driving through a green light.

“One tragedy is one too many we’ll make sure we can do right by the people of Kansas City,” Lucas said.

It’s important to note that there is no state or federal requirement regulating who can be a firefighter or EMT — let alone one that regulates the driving of emergency vehicles.

