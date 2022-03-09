INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Two years after Independence Mayor Eileen Weir declared a State of Emergency in Independence because of COVID-19, she’s ending it.

Weir originally declared the order on March 12, 2020. At that time COVID-19 was just beginning to impact the Kansas City metro. There was a lot of uncertainty about how great the impact would be and what needed to be done to move forward.

“The State of Emergency was a vital tool our staff utilized over the last two years but as we begin to transition to an endemic response to COVID-19 later this year, it is time to close this chapter of our City’s story,” Weir said.

By declaring a State of Emergency the city was eligible to receive federal aid to cover certain expenses. It also allowed the city to expedite purchases for necessary equipment and materials.

“There will be continued cost associated with COVID-19 to our City, but we no longer have to move as quickly as we did in the early days. We will be utilizing lessons learned from this pandemic to prepare for the future,” Doug Short, Fire Chief and COVID Command Team lead, said.

Mayor Weir said this is a good time to move away from the State of Emergency because Independence has a 9.73% positivity rate over the past two weeks. That is down from more than 42% in January.

It’s been 10 months since the city lifted it’s mask mandates.

The Independence Health Department continues to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics but vaccines are widely available for anyone five and older throughout the country at this time.

