Mayor extends COVID-19 state of emergency in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas extended the state of emergency in Kansas City, Mo. through May 1st. He says he hopes to be able to lift that earlier, but we are not at that point yet.

One of the largest issues pertains to bars and restaurants a city order requiring them to close at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Lucas said eating and drinking establishments can stay open until midnight. The change takes effect Thursday and puts Kansas City in line with other surrounding communities.

“Nothing that we say today or do today suggests that we aren’t still in a moment of crisis,” said Lucas.

Restaurants and bars are required to continue following other mandates. Employees and customers must wear masks, except when eating or drinking. Social distancing inside businesses will also be required. Lucas says the later closing time will be revisited in a month to make sure it’s not causing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

City leaders say one of the reasons this step is possible is because the positivity rate in January is half what it was in December.

“What that tells me is that our interventions have worked,” Lucas said. “Those interventions aren’t just curfews. Those interventions aren’t just mask requirements. Those interventions are also the fairly strict enforcement that we have done in Kansas City, Mo.”

Kansas City, Mo., also shared more on its vaccination plan. The health department recieved vaccinations. It includes plans for vaccinating minorities and utilizing large venues as vaccination sites.