Mayor heading to Westport on Friday night to visit businesses, talk about ideas to improve security

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mayor Quinton Lucas has been pretty vocal that the violence in Westport is unacceptable. But he also wants people to keep coming to the entertainment district.

And those two things together are why he's visiting Friday night.

Early last Saturday morning a fight broke out on the dance floor at the Throwback KC nightclub. The club said bouncers helped break it up quickly and contacted Westport security.

But minutes later, people in a white SUV leaving a parking garage nearby started firing shots into the street.

Five people were shot, including 17-year-old Devin Harris who died. So far only one person, Devon Carter, has been charged.

Just Friday, the owners of issued a statement, saying the club employs 18 security personnel and contracts with off-duty KCPD officers.

It also uses metal detectors and wands people coming into the club.

This week, Lucas met with the Westport Business League to talk about possible security changes, especially adding security near parking garages. He also said he's open to the idea of making Westport a pedestrian-only area.

Lucas plans to visit a few businesses Friday night and get feedback from people in the area on those ideas.

The owners of Throwback KC said they'd love for the mayor to stop by their business Friday night to see their security measures for himself, but so far he hasn't added the club to his schedule.