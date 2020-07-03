Mayor Lucas asks Missouri lawmakers to address violent crime in Kansas City in special session

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas has sent a letter to Governor Mike Parson, requesting a special session of the both the House and the Senate to address violent crime in the city.

“We are at a crisis point in Kansas City and we need state legislative action on several items,” Lucas wrote.

After an intense week of crime, Lucas told FOX4 that he was astonished by the “epidemic of gun violence” in the city. Two police officers were shot in separate incidents on July 2 alone. Several homicides also took place throughout the week, including a 4-year-old who was killed when someone fired bullets into the apartment where he was living.

“Since I was sworn into office eleven months ago, no issue has presented a greater challenge to my city than the epidemic of violent crime, particularly gun violence, on the streets of Kansas City,” Lucas wrote.

Lucas said he talked to Gov. Parson about the violence last night. He also said the issue is bipartisan, and that Republicans and Democrats alike want to see change.

“I would ask that our senators and representatives vote on legislation to enhance witness protection funding in Missouri and address how we can provide more tools for law enforcement and prosecutors to interrupt conspiracies to commit murder and other violent acts, particularly offenses committed by felons using deadly weapons,” he wrote.

Read the full letter on Mayor Lucas’ Twitter page.