Mayor Lucas’ brings newborn son home after spending time in the NICU following birth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas brought his newborn son home, and parents can relate to what he’s experiencing.

“We’re out of the hospital and ain’t nobody sleeping!” Lucas tweeted early Tuesday morning. He also wrote that he will scale back his schedule in the days ahead.

I’m blessed with a great village that makes all things possible. While the schedule will scale back some in the days ahead, there’s much important work to do. I’ll be seeing you. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) April 20, 2021

The tweet comes a day after Lucas introduced his son, Bennett, to Kansas City. The little boy is named after Lucas’ mother. He also announced he and long-time girlfriend Katherine Carttar were married earlier this month.

“We are proud to announce the birth of our son. Although his first few days have been a bit of a challenge medically, we look forward to introducing our son and Kansas City’s newest Chiefs’ fan, Bennett, to Kansas Citians when the time is right,” Lucas wrote.

Katherine and I were together well before I was mayor and I hope she will be willing to stand me long after. Like many over the past challenging year, we spent time reprioritizing what’s most important in our lives and realized it is family. pic.twitter.com/KpIowGitN1 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) April 19, 2021

Lucas thanked the “outstanding maternity and neonatal intensive care staff” at the University of Kansas Health System where the baby was born.

This is the first marriage and first child for 36-year-old Lucas.