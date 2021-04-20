Mayor Lucas’ brings newborn son home after spending time in the NICU following birth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas brought his newborn son home, and parents can relate to what he’s experiencing.
“We’re out of the hospital and ain’t nobody sleeping!” Lucas tweeted early Tuesday morning. He also wrote that he will scale back his schedule in the days ahead.
The tweet comes a day after Lucas introduced his son, Bennett, to Kansas City. The little boy is named after Lucas’ mother. He also announced he and long-time girlfriend Katherine Carttar were married earlier this month.
“We are proud to announce the birth of our son. Although his first few days have been a bit of a challenge medically, we look forward to introducing our son and Kansas City’s newest Chiefs’ fan, Bennett, to Kansas Citians when the time is right,” Lucas wrote.
Lucas thanked the “outstanding maternity and neonatal intensive care staff” at the University of Kansas Health System where the baby was born.
This is the first marriage and first child for 36-year-old Lucas.