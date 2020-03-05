Mayor Lucas discusses security with Westport Business League after shooting leaves teen dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas met with the Westport Business League on Wednesday to discuss possible security changes.

It comes in the wake of the early Saturday morning shooting that killed 17-year-old Devin Harris and injured four others.

Police responded to reports of someone in a white SUV with others, shooting at people in Westport just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Westport and Mill Street. In all, 95 shell casings were found at the scene.

Meeting with the Westport Business League on Wednesday, Lucas vowed to have Regulated Industries do all they can to investigate the bars involved in shootings.

He said bars can lose liquor licenses for not keeping out minors. They also have to provide adequate security.

"Adequate security isn't just a presence by the way. It is are you going through the right procedures when you need to kick somebody out? Are you calling the police officers that are down the block or are you just throwing some guys out that might get mad and shoot at you later?” Lucas said.

Speaking extensively about repeat offenders, Lucas said he couldn’t comment on whether the bar where Saturday morning's incident started, Throwback KC, fell into that category.

Brett Allred, who is a member of the business league, said he was told by the Westport group that of the 11 tavern disturbances since 2019, nine of them were at Throwback KC.

During summer weekend nights, there are metal detectors in the district. Lucas would like to see more security around the parking garages and dimly lit side streets.

"There's really an almost armada like presence there but what happens when you are a block and a half away what happens when you are walking to the parking garage," Lucas said.

"That's where I think some of our challenge is, and we need to increase security district-wide and not just in front of the bars themselves."

Other ideas discussed Wednesday including making the area a permanent pedestrian mall. That idea was met with mixed reviews among Westport patrons.

"There's bars everywhere people are walking around absent mindedly, drivers and people drinking probably don't mix,” Bobby Schmid said.

"Of course you want to keep people safe ultimately, but changing the rules and doing all kinds of drastic stuff I don't know if we need to do that just yet,” Keith Bjorklund said.

Lucas said he plans to dine in Westport Friday and encouraged others to do the same.

"I believe in Westport I've been going there for years since I was 21. I hope other Kansas Citians continue to go as well,” Lucas said.