KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is donating $25,000 he received from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Award.

The money will be going toward a new Kansas City Tree Fund to help increase and maintain tree canopy coverage throughout Kansas City.

Areas disproportionately affected by climate change and underserved by current tree coverage will be highlighted.

The city is going to work with Bridging the Gap’s Heartland Tree Alliance program to plant the trees and engage with community members to educate residents on how to care for newly planted trees.

Mayor Lucas will hold a press conference on Monday to speak on more details about the award and the next steps toward planting more trees, improving air quality and combatting climate change.

The event will take place Monday Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m. at Sanford Brown Plaza.