Mayor Lucas files complaint against KCPD officer who made ‘unauthorized’ search

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has filed a complaint with the police department’s Office of Community Complaints after learning an officer made an “unauthorized” database search of him.

Officer Donna Drake, a spokesperson for Kansas City Police Department, previously confirmed the department learned in May a patrol officer conducted an unauthorized computer check of Lucas.

The department did not identify the officer or say what the officer was searching for in regard to the mayor.

An email obtained by FOX4 shows the prosecutor’s office told Lucas the officer searched through the criminal justice information system, or CJIS, which can be used to check criminal history and other information.

KCPD policy states using CJIS for personal use is prohibited and “careless or unethical use of such data represents unprofessional conduct that may result in disciplinary action and/or legal sanctions.”

Another officer reported the potential violation, Drake said, and the department conducted an investigation.

Now that KCPD’s investigation is complete, the case has been handed over to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. Mike Mansur, spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, confirmed Friday they are reviewing for possible charges. He declined to comment any further.

Lucas’ office confirmed the mayor filed the complaint but did not provide any further comment.

FOX4 reached out to the Kansas City Police Department about Lucas’ complaint. A KCPD spokesman issued the following statement:

“The OCC is in place to receive and review complaints from all citizens of Kansas City. We trust the process that is in place and know this will be handled professionally and objectively, just like any other complaint.”