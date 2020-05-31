‘I understand exactly what it is they’re feeling’: Mayor Lucas joins crowd in Plaza protesting after killing of George Floyd

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas joined thousands of others Sunday afternoon in the Country Club Plaza protesting over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

“I had a chance to kneel down with the crowd, to be around with them today and to say I understand exactly what it is they’re feeling, hell I think I’m feeling it more than a lot of them,” Lucas said.

Lucas said he thinks there is still a lot of stuff we need to try to do to get ahead.

“This is how we engage,” Lucas said. “People to people in peace. Nobody was yelling at each other. Throwing things at each other. Instead we were saying how do we avoid a George Floyd in the future.”

Lucas said right now we have a chance to communicate about how to make our community better.

“No matter what your voice is, if you want to make a change in your city, show up,” Lucas said. “What you don’t do is throw stuff and somebody, hurt somebody.”

This marks the third day of protests in the metro and just one day after protests turned violent Saturday night with people throwing rocks at officers and into windows of Plaza businesses.

Police said 85 people were arrested and two officers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared a State of Emergency in response to the protests around the state that he described as creating hazards that are beyond the abilities of local authorities to manage.

The declaration activates the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Highway Patrol to help supplement local police forces.