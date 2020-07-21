Mayor Lucas joins five other mayors, opposing federal force during protests

PORTLAND, OR – JULY 17: Federal officers use tear gas and other crowd dispersal munitions on protesters outside the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Federal law enforcement agencies attempt to intervene as protests continue in Portland. (Photo by Mason Trinca/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined five other mayors Monday in opposing federal agents’ involvement in local protests.

Lucas — along with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan — signed letters calling for the immediate removal of the President’s Rapid Deployment Unit.

The letters were addressed to Congress’ top four leaders, Attorney General William Barr and Homeland Security’s Acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

The six mayors are also calling on Congress to investigate the tactics that federal authorities used.

Protests have flared across the US since the death of George Floyd, who was killed after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

The letter notes incidents where President Donald Trump “threatened to deploy federal forces to Seattle to ‘clear out’ a protest area,” violent clashes between protesters and federal agents in Portland and an incident in D.C. where federal law enforcement took “extreme action” against protesters.

“Deployment of federal forces in the streets of our communities has not been requested nor is it acceptable,” the six mayors wrote.

Read the full letters here.