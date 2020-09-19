Mayor Lucas joins volunteers at Troost Lake on ‘National Cleanup Day’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Saturday was “National Cleanup Day,” so volunteers spread out across the metro to pick up junk in our parks.

The efforts included Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who along with a group of volunteers, gloved up and scoured the banks of the Troost Lake for trash and debris. Kansas City Parks and Recreation launched a program in April called “Make a difference while you distance,” asking for volunteers to help pick up the parks.

Some of those ambassadors have been on the job at Kansas City parks every single Saturday since April. The mayor says 11% budget cuts to the department make it important for folks to pitch in to keep Kansas City’s 221 parks clean.

“Every Saturday there are people in this very park who are spending three hours at a time to make sure that things are clean, that things are respected in a community,” Mayor Lucas said.

“That is such a great sign of citizenship and participation. I wanted to make sure I did my part. I live down the street, so this is my local park, too. And to make sure that we are joining our volunteers in Kansas City.”

The program is looking for more volunteers. The resident engagement officer for the parks department says it’s perfect for groups or businesses who want to volunteer outside at a safe social distance. Please click here for more information.