KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The infamous Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri has been the site of constant crashes due to its low clearance, and could be on its way to a safety revamp.

Does Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and KCMO Public Works have the “Juice” to usurp the title of the bridge, warmly known as, “Undefeated”? Many trucks have came but few have conquered.

The bridge lies at center of a metro-wide in-joke, but the city is now starting to take the situation seriously.

The question on possible solutions is still an open-ended discussion at this point, but the city is looking at everything. From low-cost solutions, including different signs, all the way up to major construction.

It just goes to show what a major issue the 12 feet of clearance has caused.

Construction equipment often acts as floss for the maw of the Bridge On Independence Ave, dislodging big rigs, with drivers negligent of height restrictions.

One video from last week shows the overpass sheering off a truck top and everyone has a story.

“Well I’ve seen a couple of trucks. I think they misunderstand the height of the bridge and they kind of think it’s going to fit,” said nearby resident, Carlos Smith.

“I came out and seen one truck bent over in there so that kind of tripped us out a little bit, but I heard they just had one recently,” Smith said.

Smith also found a little humor in the situation as well.

“They do teach you that in CDL school. I went to CDL school myself, so I know not to come this way,” Smith said .

Although, the schadenfreude, the pleasure from others misfortune, translates well to Kansas City merch, which takes pride in the pain.

“It’s still standing so strong after I don’t even know how many trucks have run into it,” Georgie Bee, manager at RAYGUN Kansas City Crossroads said.

The store stocks shirts celebrating the unofficial landmark that has gained meme-status, and it’s one of their hot sellers.

“It’s the gift that just keeps on giving because it happens so often,” Bee said of the crashes.

“It’s kind of become iconic in an infamous light because of how much it really is tearing up other trucks and stuff. I mean, it does say 12 feet,” Bee said.

“They say like a car crash, you can’t look away, which you know causes back-ups and all that good–I mean– I say good stuff, but you know what I mean,” Bee said.

Even KCPD and Lucas engage in the joke on social media, but the time for that could be ending.

Lucas recently indicated that the public works is looking to solve the crash problem.

He tweeted Thursday: “While the Independence Avenue Bridge always will be the undisputed champion, it’s important for public safety and commuters to seek solutions that will avoid future truck-bridge collisions. Look for Public Works in the weeks ahead to have proposals for how we can enhance safety.”

Many agree that’s overdue.

“They’ve got to do something about that intersection, as famous and as funny as these t-shirts are,” Jean-Paul Chaurand, a RAYGUN customer said.

“We’ve seen a couple accidents there,” he added. “Half of the truck was kind of ripped, separated from the front part. That intersection’s pretty dangerous,” Chaurand said.

Carlos Smith also shared his thoughts on what he thinks keeps causing these incidents.

“I think they’re not really paying attention, and I think they forget about the height of the actual trailer and think it’s going to fit just by chance, and it really don’t,” Smith said.

“I don’t know why they do that. I mean, that’s really risky and you will lose your job messing up a truck. I don’t think you’ll have yours. You’ll have to get another company,” Smith said.

The bridge itself is not owned by the city. Instead it is owned by the Kansas City Terminal Railroad. So any major revamp would require some level of coordination.

