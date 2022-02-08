KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas joins one of ten new co-chairs of Everytown for Gun Safety’s Mayors Against Illegal Guns coalition.

Founded in 2006 by then-New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and then-Boston Mayor Tom Menino, the coalition to advocate for gun reform, community gun safety ordinances and enforcement strategies.

“It’s great to see the next generation of mayors band together and pick up the fight,” Bloomberg said. “The more that mayors work together – and stand together in state capitols and Congress – the more able our cities will be to stop crime and save lives.”

The 10 new co-chairs will serve two year terms as they lead the group in efforts to combat gun violence across the country.

“We will continue our work with mayors and thought leaders from across the country to ensure we cure once and for all the epidemic of gun violence on our streets,” Lucas said on Twitter.

Quinton Lucas – Kansas City, Missouri

Brandon Scott – Baltimore, Maryland

Tim Kelly – Chattanooga, Tennessee

Steve Benjamin – Columbia, South Carolina (Former)

Shawyn Patterson-Howard – Mount Vernon, New York

Eric Adams – New York, New York

Michael Tubbs – Stockton, California (Former)

Tishaura Jones – St. Louis, Missouri

Jane Castor – Tampa, Florida

Regina Romero – Tucson, Arizona

“Gun violence is the central issue challenging mayors’ cities,” Lucas said. “I look forward to working with mayors and thought leaders across the country on ensuring that we cure once and for all the epidemic of gun violence on our streets.”

Lucas joined the coalition in 2019. Everytown Law represented the Kansas City mayor in lawsuit against Jimenez Arms, Inc. for their role in an alleged five-year gun trafficking ring orchestrated by a former Kansas City firefighter.