Mayor Lucas pays up on Super Bowl bet, speaks in favor of raising minimum wage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the Chiefs loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Mayor Quinton Lucas paid up his end of the bet he made with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The losing team would have to supply lunch for healthcare workers. Lucas delivered Gate’s barbecue to Labor’s Local 64 before shipping it off to Tampa.

While there, he took the opportunity to speak in favor of raising minimum wage to $15.

“This young lady behind me was just mentioning how her partner has stage 4 bone cancer. But she’s still going to work at the hospital,” Lucas said. “I mean these are the sorts of sacrifices of these people take and they make every day for us. They love their jobs, they love the careers, but we need to love them back.”

Castor donated the meals to the healthcare workers at a Tampa hospital.