Mayor Lucas says he has received racist texts and threats following mandatory masks order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he has received racist texts and threats since requiring masks in Kansas City. One he considers a death threat.

“I get irate text message often,” Lucas said. Rarely do I think they have things that are death threats.”

Lucas said it was a local number and that he has reported it to the police department.

In a tweet Monday, Lucas posted the text messages and said “Add to this the racial slur and subtle death threat I received yesterday about requiring masks, and it’s like, y’all… let’s do better.”

Beginning Monday, people in Kansas City, Missouri are required to wear masks in public places until July 12 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.