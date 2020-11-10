Mayor Lucas seeks to make it easier to file police complaints, boost accountability

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas is pushing for a reform in how police interact with the community. The mayor says it should be easier for citizens to hold police accountable for their actions.

Lucas introduced a proposal to give citizens up to two years to file a complaint from the time of any incident. Right now complaints must be filed within 90 days.

The mayor also would like to allow so-called “third party” complaints for those who witness an incident, but is not the victim.

Right now, police accept complaints from observers, but do not have to act on them.

“Any type of complaint, be it a slip-and-fall, you can file, I think in a period of two years,” Lucas said.

“I understand that sometimes it takes folks some time to realize if they want to bring some level of complaint. Sometimes they get back to living their lives. I don’t think we will see an increase in more complaints based on that. Instead, it allows people to go through a real process to make sure complaints can be filed.”

The mayor also is calling for police to provide regular reports of crime data for a new online dashboard expected to launch next year.

Mayor Lucas hopes the dashboard of performance measures will help identify trends, areas that need improvement and build community trust with police.

Mayor Lucas says under state law, the Office of Community Complaints cannot be moved outside of the police department. It would take an act of the legislature to do that, which the mayor says he’s considering.