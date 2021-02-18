Mayor Lucas to announce update in Kansas City’s COVID-19 guidelines Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will announce an update to the city’s COVID-19 restrictions Friday.

Lucas will make the announcement in a press conference that’s set to take place at noon at City Hall.

No further details of the announcement were released.

Kansas City is currently under an emergency order that limits gatherings to 10 people and caps bar and restaurant capacity at 50%. Bars and restaurants also have to close at midnight.

Masks have also been mandatory inside of businesses since June.

Kansas City has seen COVID-19 cases decline in recent weeks, with the current positivity rate of 4.6% per 100,000 residents, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.