Mayor Lucas to introduce changes within KCPD’s Office of Community Complaints

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas has announced he plans to introduce a resolution Tuesday during the monthly Board of Police Commissioners meeting to create further independence and accountability for the Kansas City Police Department’s Office of Community Complaints.

Lucas said these proposed changes include extending the amount of time to file a complaint to run for a period of two years. The current policy provides a limited timeframe of 90 days to file complaints.

Currently the policy prohibits complaints from individuals under 17 years old. Lucas is hoping to remove the age requirement to file complaints.

The next change is allowing third-party complaints of all those observing misconduct where the current policy allows third-party complaints to be received but they are not acted upon formally, according to Lucas.

Lucas said his resolution will also include removing notary requirements for complaints whereas Missouri law requires a verified complain, usually not associated with a notary requirement.

Under the current board policy, these proposed changes must be reviewed by committees within the Kansas City Police Department, including KCPD’s Research & Development and Executive Committees.

Lucas said there have been many questions about moving the Office of Community Complaints out of KCPD. Under Missouri state law, OCC is governed by the Board of Police Commissioners, and cannot be moved outside of KCPD.

“This means that the Missouri General Assembly must take legislative action to allow OCC to operate independently from KCPD or BOPC,” Lucas said in a tweet Monday. “Our office is exploring state legislation that would accomplish this.