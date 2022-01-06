Mayor Lucas to introduce ordinance to require masks in schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas will introduce an ordinance on Thursday that will require masks in school buildings again.

The ordinance mirrors an ordinance that expired on Jan. 1, 2022 that requires people inside school buildings and on school buses to wear face coverings.

If adopted, the ordinance will take effect on Jan. 9 at 11:59 p.m. The order would expire at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3.

Exemptions to the mask order are:

Those under the age of 5

Those who have documented medical conditions that prevent wearing a mask

Those who communicate with deaf or hard of hearing individuals

Those who are alone in a separate room or office

FOX4 will update this story Thursday afternoon after the council votes on the ordinance.