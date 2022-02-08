KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas will join Vice President Kamala Harris, at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday to talk about the Child Tax Credit program.

Lucas is one of two mayor’s the Vice President will speak with during the hour long virtual event.

“I look forward to (virtually) welcoming Vice President Harris to Kansas City today, as we discuss how Kansas City government is helping thousands of Kansas City families access federal support through the Child Tax Credit. The event is at 8:30a and I’ll be at 4400 Blue Pkwy,” Lucas posted on social media.

The webinar will highlight the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit programs and promote free tax preparation services.

Harris will be joined by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling in hosting the virtual event.

For more information on the government program, you can visit ChildTaxCredit.gov. The webinar will be live streamed here.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.