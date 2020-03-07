Mayor Lucas visits Westport a week after teen was killed in hail of gunfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City’s mayor visited Westport on Friday in an effort to try to convince people the entertainment district remains safe.

At the same time Throwback, the bar police say last weekend’s violence spilled over, had to shut down briefly Friday because of a possible threat. Officials with the bar determined moments later it was a false alarm.

“We think there’s great restaurants here in Westport, and it’s a great atmosphere,” said Kelly Burrell, the mother of a newborn, visiting the district with her husband Friday.

More than 90 shell casings were found in the area of Throwback KC last week at Mill Street and Westport Road.

The violence claimed the life of 17-year-old Devin Harris on the sidewalk outside between Off Key and the parking garage.

This Friday night, it was Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas walking the Westport sidewalks.

“What I’m interested in doing is making sure people know this is a broad, diverse area. There are a lot of different things to do no matter the time of day,” Lucas said.

Lucas met with the Westport Business League earlier this week to discuss ideas on how to improve security.

He talked about possibly going after liquor licenses of bars involved in shootings if they were found to be repeat offenders by Regulated Industries.

Metal detectors aren’t in place this time of year. But Throwback said because of its side entrance to the connecting karaoke bar on Mill Street, it’s been left out of the security upgrades.

Throwback said they’ve offered to pay for fencing so they could be included in the area behind the metal detectors. But the club said they were told this week as long as they were tenants, they wouldn’t be part of the district’s summer security program.

“People shouldn’t get shot when they come here. And whatever we have to do to make sure that people don’t get shot is whatever I’m going to do. If part of that is we have to play mediator between different bars that are disagreeing about security policies, I’d be happy to do that,” Lucas said of the squabble.

Lucas declined to meet with Throwback owners Friday, saying he already had a number of stops at other bars and restaurants on his agenda.

Members of the business league have already discussed more officers, lighting and staggering bar closing times with the Mayor, but he said there’s no one magic solution.

For patron Ryan Stephan, it’s picking the right time to go to Westport, which he said is "the earlier the better."

“In terms of increased police presence, I think there’s always going to be characters and situations you just have to be aware of the situation you are in,” Stephan said.