Mayor Lucas working with KC restaurants to balance business, public health for reopening

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Friday that Kansas City will move forward with its reopening plan on May 15.

But Lucas is taking into consideration the jump in COVID-19 cases when determining the rules for restaurants moving forward.

He’s balancing public health with the health of the economy and, in the case of restaurants, what they need to survive.

Lucas has a call scheduled Saturday with the KC Restaurant Association to pound out the final reopening rules for them, mostly about capacity. Other parameters have already been decided.

“With all of our orders, we try to make sure that they are responsive to the facts on the ground on any given day,” Lucas said.

The facts in KCMO this week have not been good. There have been 154 new COVID-19 cases — the most in one week since the outbreak started.

That caused Lucas and the KCMO Health Department to rethink the reopening plan.

“Every day new things are showing up in terms of how it’s impacting our communities,” said Frank Thompson, deputy director of the KCMO Health Department. “So we just can’t stress enough that everyone needs to take this seriously.”

Health officials also said social distancing, wearing masks and hand washing will be keys in moving in the right direction.

“After consultation both with a few other folks in our professional world, our health director, etc., we are sticking with the May 15 date for that kind of larger phase reopening,” Lucas said.

“I think we wanted to make sure that there isn’t unchecked community spread. Fortunately, for us thus far, we feel like that containment strategy is something we are able to do, and so therefore, we are in a position where we can proceed with our opening.”

The containment strategy includes testing and tracing. With 600 community tests given this week and more to begin May 18, officials believe they can keep up at this point.

“I think the slow careful approach that the mayor is taking though, I think can work,” Thompson said. “We just have to continue to maintain our vigilance and watch what the numbers are telling us.”

Lucas said the 10/10/10 rule is still the basis of the Kansas City reopening plan, but they’re considering alternatives for restaurants, which will be announced Monday.

Masks will be required, and there will be sanitation guidelines, like providing disposable menus, but taking contact information is not required. With everything going on, Lucas doesn’t want to get caught up in a lawsuit.

“We don’t really knock on your door to comply with these orders anyway. It has mainly been voluntary, self-compliant since my first order was issued back on March 12,” Lucas said.

“So that’s why I think we see this in many ways consistent with the advice we have been giving forever, but we didn’t necessarily want to argue about semantics. We recognize there will be a percentage of people that may not sign in, but I would argue that same percentage of people weren’t going to do it anyway before.”

Lucas will announce the final details of the reopening plan Monday at noon.