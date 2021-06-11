‘Be scared to lose your life’: Terrell Bell’s mother condemns violence that killed her son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas spoke with the media at Ruskin High School to honor 15-year-old Terrell Bell who was killed in a shooting on Tuesday.

“One of too may young people who have died this summer from a violent crime incident,” Lucas said. “We’re trying to stop any mother from having tog o through what [Terrell Bell’s mother] is going through today.”

Lucas said Bell was a member of the Becoming a Man program, a nationally acclaimed youth mentorship program.

The mayor was joined by other city leaders and Bell’s mother, Janae Drake.

“He loved the Lord,” Drake said. “Terrell was a goofy teen. He was the cook in the house. Very helpful. Our neighbors liked him. He helped out wit the neighbors.”

Family and friends of Bell held a vigil on Thursday in his honor. Bell was described as an aspiring standout athlete and had hopes of playing at the next level.

“I lost my only one son. He had plans. Football, college, everything,” Drake said. “I didn’t raise my son in the streets. I didn’t raise him to be a gangster. I want justice.”

Drake took the moment to speak as an opportunity to address the youth of the city about the violence that took her son’s life.

“You have no point to prove. You don’t have to fight. It’s OK to walk away,” Drake said. “Be scared to lose your life.”

A juvenile is in custody and has been charged in Bell’s death.