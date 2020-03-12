Mayor Quinton Lucas declares State of Emergency in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas declared a State of Emergency Thursday in the City of Kansas City in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor Lucas said his decision was made with Health Department Director Dr. Rex Archer and Emergency Medical Services Medical Director Dr. Erica Carney.

This State of Emergency has been issued for an initial period of 21 days.

Under this proclamation, all events with more than 1,000 attendees within the city are canceled.

Mayor Lucas has also placed a moratorium on all non-essential travel for City employees until the emergency has been lifted.

“We’re working diligently across departments to prevent potential spread – and we’re asking our community members and business owners to do their part in helping to prevent potential spread,” Mayor Lucas in a news release Thursday. “Protecting all of our residents remains our top priority, which means that how we interact over the weeks and months ahead will need to change dramatically as we confront our current public health challenge. I appreciate our community’s understanding during this ever-changing time and encourage all residents to continue exercising good judgment.”

Dr. Archer said it's time for resident to take social distancing seriously.

“In addition to washing your hands, covering your cough and avoiding handshakes, we encourage all Kansas Citians who feel ill to stay home and avoid crowds of any size," Dr. Archer said. "People with high risk factors should not go to crowded events.”

Mayor Lucas will hold a news conference at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. FOX4 will stream that live when it happens.