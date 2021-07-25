Mayor Quinton Lucas says a mask mandate isn’t needed right now

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Mayor Quinton Lucas said a mask mandate isn’t needed right now.

This comes after St. Louis city and county prepare to bring back its mask mandate Monday.

“It’s just a shot,” Shrilon Ortiz, Kansas City Resident said. “I got mine and I didn’t grow three heads. Nothing bad happened to me.”



While COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the number of people getting the vaccine remain stagnant.



In Kansas City, Missouri only 38.85% of people are fully vaccinated.



Even though Ortiz got the shot, she chooses to walk around with her mask on.



It would just feel better and I would feel a little better knowing that others were doing the same around me,” Ortiz said.



Some people were wearing a mask at the plaza and some weren’t.

“As the Secretary of Commerce just noted, 97% of the cases that we’re seeing in hospitals are from those who are unvaccinated,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.



Lucas said a mask mandate isn’t needed on this side of the state and some people agree.



“You can see I’m wearing one, but I don’t think we need to mandate everybody to wear one,” Cathy, Kansas City Resident said.



Cathy said wearing a mask should be her own decision and she feels like the state can come up with other ways to stop the spread.



“I think people have to be responsible for themselves, so I know what I do to keep myself healthy but I don’t think that should be mandated for everybody,” Cathy said.

Mayor Lucas said Kansas City employees are required to be vaccinated and he encourages more local and state governments to follow its lead and show how important getting the shot is. One way the city plans to continue spreading the word on getting the shot is to be at events like concerts.