KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the last 24 hours, the Kansas City Police Department has responded to four homicides prompting Mayor Quinton Lucas to address the issue.

“Late last evening, the City experienced its fourth homicide from separate incidents in the span of 24 hours. Enforcement is vital, but it is also clear that investment through youth mental health and reducing the volume of illegally trafficked and obtained weapons needs our focus,” Lucas tweeted.

This volume of violence this early in the year and this early in a week is not normal and we can’t answer with status quo. Mayor Quinton Lucas via Twitter

The four homicides put the city at over 40 for the year.

“My office received from Children’s Mercy a plan for how we can expand youth mental health and trauma response services in Kansas City. We hope to fully fund that request through the American Rescue Plan,” Lucas continued.

Mayor Lucas added that the City hopes to continue efforts to reduce the amount of illegal firearms on the streets.

“We also hope, contingent on state law, to continue our work with federal authorities to get recidivists off our streets and to reduce the supply of illegally trafficked firearms, primarily handguns, in our community,” Lucas said.

KCPD is still searching for the suspects in three-of-four the shootings. A Northeast Middle School student is in custody in regards to the stabbing.