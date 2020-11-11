Mayor urges Kansas City to take masks, distancing seriously to avoid another shutdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Is Kansas City headed for another shutdown? That fear looms as government and education leaders grapple with the pandemic.

The metro is experiencing higher COVID-19 cases numbers than when the region was shut down this past spring. On Tuesday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas warned nothing is off the table to try and keep the virus at bay.

“We’re going to make sure that no matter what it is that we do, it’s always based on, ‘How do we ensure that fewer people are getting sick, infected?’” Lucas said.

Lucas said he doesn’t want another shutdown, but the latest numbers are concerning.

“We’ve seen a rapid increase in hospitalizations not just from the Kansas City area itself, but from out-state regions of Missouri and Kansas that are filling up beds in Kansas City,” he said.

Data collected from the Mid-America Regional Council shows beds at metro hospitals are near capacity, and some counties are showing COVID-19 positivity rates that indicate the virus is out of control.

In Jackson County alone, the health department is reporting a positivity rate of 23.4%. The department considers the virus under control when it’s contained to 5% or below.

“Our hope, our threshold hope is that people see the concern,” Lucas said.

Kansas City resident Michelle Jefferson supports a second shutdown because people aren’t doing their part to prevent the spread of the virus.

“They need to do something,” Jefferson said. “People are still going out places, partying with no masks on, in big crowds without masks on. It’s not working with everything open again.”

“People are getting too comfortable,” Donald Gillespie added.

Gillespie said he would understand another shutdown based on the spike in cases, but he’d rather avoid one for the sake of keeping small businesses from potentially going out of business.

“You know, chains can diversify but small, independent businesses, there needs to be some sort of safety net to help smaller businesses,” he said.

Lucas said a shutdown isn’t imminent, but if coronavirus cases keep trending upward, at the very least, some restrictions could be possible.

“Don’t make us get to that point where we’re limiting activities. We want to be able to have an open economy, just part of that open economy is wearing a mask along the way,” he said.

Lucas said to avoid another possible shutdown, the community has to start acting now to stop the spread of the virus. That means wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and proper hygiene and avoiding unnecessary crowds.