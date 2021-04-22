Mayors from across the US, including Kansas City, pushing for gun control

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to a Boston University study, homicides involving guns have likely increased 40% from last year, the biggest single-year increase on record.

On Thursday, mayors from across the country proclaimed that “it’s time for lawmakers to act.”

“Guns out of the hands of offenders. Guns out of the hands of our minors and making sure that we are shutting down those that are illegally trafficking firearms into our cities,“ Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Lucas said since he was born 36 years ago, more than 5,000 Kansas Citians have been murdered, many of them by gunfire.

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan, Durham Mayor Steve Schewel and Mayor Lucas shared different ideas that they believe would help curb gun violence.

They all agreed that the first step would be for the U.S. Senate to pass H.R.8., a bill that would mandate background checks for gun sales.

When asked about the bill. U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said he doesn’t agree.

“I do not support attempts to take away from law-abiding citizens access to lawful firearms,” Hawley said.

However, those who serve crime ridden areas say lawmakers who use that argument aren’t really listening.

“Lawmakers that are always using the same rhetoric of not wanting to pass any sort of gun laws that restrict people from having access to them are not really listening to those of us who are experiencing gun violence,“ said Damon Daniel, president of ADHOC Group against crime.

It has been more than 25 years since federal gun laws were changed.

