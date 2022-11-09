INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Bridget McCandless defeated Mike Huff in the special election race for Independence City Councilmember At-large.

The special election filled the vacancy left after Karen DeLuccie’s death in April.

McCandless received more than 56% of the votes.

In 2016, McCandless was award the Woman of the Year award by the Greater Missouri Leadership Foundation during her tenure as CEO of the Health Care Foundation of Greater Kansas City.

Mike Huff came into the spotlight earlier this year when he filed a lawsuit in April, challenging DeLuccie’s victory in the municipal election just days after she died from lung cancer.

Huff argued DeLuccie had become “incapacitated” before results were certified and was no longer competent to hold public office.” He called on the court to declare DeLuccie was not a qualified candidate and confirm him as the winner of the city’s second At-Large city council seat.

Huff dropped the lawsuit less than two months later.

Huff was also very outspoken on the Independence police scandal involving excessive overtime pay and called for a deep dive of the entire city personal, payroll and the city manager.