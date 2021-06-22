McCloskeys buy new gun days after entering guilty plea

ST. LOUIS – Just days after the McCloskeys entered a guilty plea and had their guns taken from them, Mark McCloskey bought a new AR.

The couple seen waving guns at protesters who were walking by their Central West End home in June 2020 plead guilty to related charges on Thursday. Mark posted pictures on Twitter Saturday with his new gun and his wife Patricia.

Mark pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. His wife Patricia pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment. Mark wanted his rifle to be disabled and donated to charity, but that’s not happening.

The couple was sentenced to pay the maximum fines: $750 for Mark, $2,000 for Patricia. The weapons they brandished will be destroyed as a condition of their pleas.

The McCloskeys waved and pointed firearms at protesters outside of their Central West End home in June 2020.

A grand jury indicted the couple last year on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering.

Demonstrators were marching to the home of then-Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 28, amid nationwide protests after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis. The protesters ventured onto a private street that includes the McCloskey mansion.

Help me FIGHT BACK ➡️ https://t.co/8N8o1yxN6C pic.twitter.com/jR8ieWdkCc — Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa) May 19, 2021

The impending retirement of U.S. Senator Roy Blunt has caused Mark to put his name in the 2022 Senate race.