KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MCI airport has been closed until further notice due to accumulating ice.

The airport tweeted this out Sunday evening as the weather started to change.

The @KCIAirport (MCI) airfield is closed for all flights until further notice as a result of fast accumulating ice. Flight delays and cancellations are expected. Check https://t.co/sshKJZCarq or your airline’s web site for flight status or rebooking. — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) March 7, 2022 Twitter/KCIAirport

