MDC will offer a free Deer Hunting Basics class Aug. 6, 2022 at the Lake City Shooting Range. Photo Courtesy: Missouri Department of Conservation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Deer hunting season is nearly a month away and is a way for many to enjoy the outdoors and provide nutritious meat for cooking.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free “Deer Hunting Basics” class on Saturday, August 6, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Lake City Shooting Range near Buckner.

MDC said the class will give new or experienced hunters an understanding of how to successfully hunt white-tailed deer.

“Deer hunting is challenging and rewarding at the same time,” said Judy Farnsworth, MDC community education assistant. “It’s not just about getting dressed up in camouflage and climbing in a deer stand or ground blind. It starts long before opening day in November.”

MDC instructors will talk about identifying deer in the field, deer habits and habitats, hunting regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment, and care for harvested venison.

Topics will include rifle and ammunition selection, sighting in your rifle, hunter clothing, methods of hunting, and more.

The class is open to people ages 11 and older.

To register, click here.

