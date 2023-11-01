DALLAS (KDAF) — On Wednesdays we wear pink and apparently save a lot of money! Walmart teams up with the original Mean Girls cast for this full circle Black Friday commercial.

In the ‘totally fetch’ commercial Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra come together after nine years since the filming of the iconic movie.

Cady Heron ( Lindsay Lohan) as Guidance Counselor

We see all of our favorites and even get a life update as well. With Cady Heron (Lohan) as a Guidance Counselor at North Shore High School, Karen Smith (Seyfried) now a reporter telling us the ‘weather’ and even Gretchen Wieners (Chabert) still trying to make fetch happen. This time with her daughter’s friends. Other celebs also make an appearance as well. With rapper, Missy Elliot, as a P.E. Coach.

Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) in Walmart Black Friday Commercial

“Some things never change. On Wednesdays we wear pink, but now we shop Walmart Black Friday deals,” Cady says as Gretchen pulls up in a convertible filled with Walmart shopping bags.

The commercial comes full circle with Gretchen Wiener’s daughter and friends recreating the iconic “Jingle Bells Rock” choreography at the Christmas Talent Show with Damien (Franzese) making an appearance. Watch the full commercial below:

From Girl World to Deal World, Wednesdays are where it's at…& we'll (obvi) be the ones wearing pink. #BlackFridayDeals drop next week. https://t.co/l3Cr32GSrG pic.twitter.com/aoVaNZtnK2 — Walmart (@Walmart) November 1, 2023