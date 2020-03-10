Medicaid Expansion protesters escorted out by police at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. — A rally for Medicaid Expansion turned into a protest outside of the Senate chambers Tuesday afternoon.

Protesters gathered to urge lawmakers to pass Medicaid Expansion in the state. Senate President Susan Wagle previously announced that she would not let any expansion bill on to the Senate floor for a vote until her “Value them Both” constitutional amendment on abortion rights was passed by the House.

Protesters said that Wagle was holding healthcare for thousands of Kansans hostage. They chanted, “Expand Medicaid now” outside of the chambers. Several protesters sat and laid on the ground, while others blocked the entrance to the chambers.

Police officers asked protesters to leave the area. When several refused, the officers began escorting protesters out. When asked if the protesters were going to be arrested an officer responded, “it’s pending”.