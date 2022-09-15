CLINTON, Mo. — A crash in Clinton, Missouri involving a truck hauling a trailer with two horses ended with no serious injuries thanks to the help of nearby department of transportation workers, emergency responders and a local woman.

The Clinton Police Department said on Wednesday the driver of the truck left the roadway on southbound 13 Highway near Calvird Drive, crossed the median and northbound lanes and crashed at the bottom of an embankment.

Police said it appeared the 68-year-old male driver had a sudden medical emergency, causing him to lose consciousness while driving.

Nearby Missouri Department of Transportation employees, working on a highway project, witnessed the crash and rushed to help the driver and passenger.

A Clinton police supervisor was inside of a mile from the scene when the crash was dispatched and was able to arrive within just a few minutes. Clinton Fire and a Golden Valley Memorial Hospital ambulance were also dispatched.

The driver was found unresponsive, without a pulse and was not breathing when police arrived. MoDOT personnel helped police remove the driver from the vehicle and life saving measures were started, including the use of a CPD issued Automated External Defibrillator.

Fire and EMS arrived a short time later, and through the combined effort of all emergency responders, the driver regained a pulse and was breathing on his own before he was hauled up the embankment and into an ambulance. The female passenger was also taken by ambulance with multiple injuries.

Police said the two horses were not seriously injured thanks to the help of a local woman who used her own equipment and expertise to rescue the horses and seek veterinary assistance for them.

