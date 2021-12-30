Medical examiner identifies victim killed in Grain Valley trench collapse

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed in a Wednesday trench collapse as 47-year-old Jeremiah Brown.

Chip Portz with the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District told FOX4 they responded to the trench collapse just before noon in the 600 block of SW Hillside Drive where a new house was under construction.

Crews initially tried to rescue Brown, but transitioned to a recovery effort about a half-hour later. They recovered Brown’s body hours later at about 8 p.m.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the collapse. The agency says Preferred Plumbing, Inc. was installing plumbing lines in a 10-foot deep trench, and will work to determine if the company was using required protective systems.

Preferred Plumbing is based in Kingsville, Mo., and doesn’t have any known violations according to OSHA. The investigation can take up to six months.