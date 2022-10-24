SHAWNEE, Kan. — Medicine’s Hall of Fame and Museum in Shawnee has permanently closed, leaving behind thousands of pieces of medical memorabilia.

A majority of the museum’s collection was donated by physician Dr. Bruce Hodges, who spent decades collecting medical artifacts from around the world. Collections include antique apothecary equipment, as well as artifacts from African and Native American medical practices.

The museum opened in the fall of 2020, but low attendance forced the museum to close its doors. As of Monday, the museum website now reads:

“Thanks to all who have supported us throughout the years! The Medicine Hall of Fame has officially closed.”

Now more than 4,000 museum artifacts will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Mayo Auction and Realty will host an online auction to sell the museum’s treasures in November. Items to be auctioned off include a 1915 Ford Model T, 1940s Emerson respirator iron lung, MASH military items and various medical tools. You can check out a full list of items up for grabs on the company’s website.

Interested bidders also can preview some of the items up for sale on Nov. 4 from 2-4 p.m. at 6305 Lackman Road.