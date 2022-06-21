KANSAS CITY, Mo. — COVID-19 hospitalizations are going up in Jackson County, raising the community level to medium, the county said.

The COVID-19 Community Level metric system uses three pieces of local data – case counts, hospital admissions and hospital capacity – to determine the impact of COVID-19 within a county. Based on these factors, community level is then classified as being low, medium or high. Jackson County Health Department

When the community level is at medium, the county recommends extra steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, like staying up to date with vaccinations and boosters, as well as wearing a mask if you or someone you are having contact with is immunocompromised or at high risk of severe diseases.

The health department hosts free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics at their office in Independence throughout the week.

Vaccine clinics this week

Tuesday, June 21 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 23 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, June 24 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing options are also available around the county.

