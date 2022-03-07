KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Meet FOX4’s new weekday evening anchor, Kevin Barry.

Barry joined FOX4 in February after reporting in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and, most recently, Cleveland, Ohio.

He grew up New Jersey and attended Syracuse University where he graduated with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and a Political Science degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

A father of a young toddler (and one on the way in May!), Barry enjoys spending time with his family exploring new places.

Barry is an avid runner and biker, when weather permits. He participated in RAGBRAI during his time in Iowa.

You can watch Kevin on weekdays at the anchor desk with Loren Halifax on the 10 p.m. evening newscast!

