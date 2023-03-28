Kansas City Missouri Police Department provides pictures to introduce its new K9 Officers, Tex and Rocco on March 28, 2023. (PHOTO: KCPD)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department just received two new K9s.

Tex and Rocco arrived in Kansas City about two weeks ago, according to KCPD. The K9s were funded through a partnership between the Kansas City Police Foundation and the Deramus Foundation.

“They are just learning what their new KCPD badge feels like,” Tye Grant, Police Foundation President, said.

The dogs arrived about a month after the tragic deaths of Officer James Muhlbauer and K9 Champ in February.

“We knew there was a huge void of K9s even prior to the unfortunate death of Jim and Champ. That just created an even bigger void,” Grant said.

The Police Foundation is a philanthropic foundation that says it works to make Kansas City safer for everyone, and the K9s will help with that mission.

“I know one of the officers was tracking how much drugs his dog takes off the street and it was over $2 million per dog, so these dogs are invaluable for just helping keep drugs off our streets and keeping our communities safe,” Dawn Cramer, Police Board Commissioner, said.

The majority of the Police Foundation’s funding is raised through the organization’s annual “Call for Backup” event. This year the fundraiser raised more than $1.3 million. It also receives an annual match of $500,000 from the city.

In addition to the K9s, the Police Foundation bought DNA equipment for the crime lab. Grant says the equipment has helped shrink the DNA backlogs in the department.

“Literally that equipment has probably only been in use for a matter of months,” Grant said.

The foundation is also buying drones, cameras, a license plate reader, and a vehicle for the bomb and arson squad this year.

“I can’t say enough about how the Police Foundation helps KCPD. There are so many things that we wouldn’t be able to afford or the technology that we need, or even the training. It is just priceless, everything from a drone at a crime scene to a bomb and arson truck, to training that I want to bring to Kansas City PD,” Chief Graves said.

To learn more about the Police Foundation, visit the group’s website at policefoundationkc.org.