KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new member of the Kansas City police department, and he’s going to get along with everyone on the force.

The police department tweeted a picture of its new peer support dog named Rowdy. The dog is a 3-year-old Dutch Shepard rescue. Rowdy comes from Texas and was a gift to the department from the Fraternal Order of Police.

Rowdy has been trained to help officers cope with traumatic experiences and boost overall morale within the department.

The department said dogs trained like Rowdy can help lower blood pressure and anxiety within officers and people visiting the department.

From the look of it, Rowdy is already feeling right at home.