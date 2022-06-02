OLATHE, Kan. — Wednesday locked in the filing deadline for candidates running for a seat on the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC). On August 2, voters will be asked to select candidates in the 1st and 5th district, as well as the board chair to progress to the general election in November.

After serving three terms as BOCC Chair Ed Eilert will not seek reelection. In the primary four candidates, including two current board members, will compete to fill the role.Of the four candidates the two that secure the most votes will progress to the general election on Nov. 8. Here’s who is running to get the job:

Shirley Allenbrand

6th District Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand. Image provided by Johnson County.

Shirley Allenbrand currently represents the 6th District on the BOCC. In addition to her work on the board, Allenbrand works as a consultant with Nolte & Associates and is the owner of Allenbrand Interiors & Design.

Allenbrand is a graduate of MidAmerica Nazarene University and Johnson County Community College (JCCC). According to Allenbrand’s campaign website, her top priorities include public safety, fiscal responsibility in government and maintaining county libraries and recreation services.

Mike Kelly

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly. Image provided by Mike Kelly’s campaign.

Following his first term as Mayor of Roeland Park, Mike Kelly is seeking out a term as BOCC Chair. The Leawood native was elected Mayor in the fall of 2017. In 2019, Kelly co-founded Climate Action KC, a regional nonprofit that works to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability around the Kansas City metro.

Kelly earned his Bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and later attended the University of Kansas School of Law. In addition to serving the City of Roeland Park, Kelly works as an attorney with the Husch Blackwell law firm. According to Kelly’s campaign website, his priorities include retaining the county workforce, economic growth and public safety.

Charlotte O’Hara

3rd District Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara. Image provided by O’Hara’s campaign.

Charlotte O’Hara currently serves as 3rd District Commissioner. O’Hara previously worked in education and now owns a family manufacturing business in Olathe. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education from Kansas University.

O’Hara served as 3rd District Chair for the Republican Party from 2007-2009 and as a Kansas Representative for the 27th District from 2010-2012. According to her campaign website, O’Hara’s priorities include public transparency, fiscal responsibility and public safety.

Ken Selzer

Ken Selzer is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) living in Leawood. Selzer earned his Bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and his MBA from the University of Southern California. Selzer was elected to serve a four-year term as the Kansas Insurance Commissioner from 2015-2019. Selzer previously served on the Fairway City Council and ran for Governor of Kansas in 2018.

According to his campaign website, Selzer’s priorities include plans to review county budgets; perform a detailed review of the County Appraiser’s Office and provide public access to all BOCC meetings.