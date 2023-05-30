Crews battle a fire at the historic Franklin school building in KCK. (Photo via KCK Fire Department)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A meeting is planned to discuss the future of a historic school building damaged by fire last week.

The fire started at the former Franklin Elementary School building near South 14th Street and Metropolitan Avenue on Wednesday. It caused significant damage to the building and part of the roof collapsed.

The building opened in September 1898, with four teachers and first through eighth grades.

The school closed in 1973 and sat vacant for several years before it was sold in 1978 to the Franklin Center, Inc. The organization used the school as a community building for decades.

In 2009, the Franklin school was closed and boarded up, resulting in vandalism.

The Franklin Center still uses the property to hold mobile food pantries with Harvesters in the parking lot.

Community members plan to meet Tuesday evening in the building’s parking lot. They want to discuss their concerns about the damaged building and what can be done to prevent it from becoming an eyesore.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.