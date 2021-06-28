Meeting scheduled to discuss future of Harrisonville teacher accused of using N-word in class

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Harrisonville School District announced it will meet Wednesday evening to discuss possible legal and disciplinary actions against a teacher accused of using the N-word in class.

The meeting will be held on June, 30, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Room in Harrisonville. The board said it will go into closed session while discussing how to proceed.

The meeting is expected to involve the board’s next steps when it comes to teacher John Magoffin.

Magoffin requested a public hearing after the school district and superintendent requested the school board terminate his contract. Earlier this month, he made his case in an hours-long meeting that more than 100 people attended.

When first questioned about the incident in April, Magoffin told administrators he didn’t recall using the full six-letter N-word and said it came up during an advanced placement biology class in a discussion about rap music.

The district said in its investigation that three students confirmed he used the full N-word, a word Magoffin’s attorney said Harrisonville Schools condones in its curriculum by having students read To Kill a Mockingbird.